Open Menu

For How Long Will Residents Of Lahore Continue To Face High-level Of Smog?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:35 PM

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

Latest reports suggest Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 1067 in Lahore since yesterday

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The experts have shared their opinions about the intensity of Smog in Lahore.

The experts have opened as for how long will the residents of Lahore will continue to face high level of smog.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has now hit a critical 1,067, marking extremely hazardous levels. Visibility in the city has also dropped to zero, as confirmed by the Meteorological Department.

The next 48 hours, the experts, said are important as the high-level smog could persist in the provincial capital during this period.

Recent wind shifts brought Lahore’s air quality down to an average AQI of 157, a slight decrease from the average of 180 recorded over the past five days.

Satellite images from NASA highlight extensive crop burning in certain regions of India, which has intensified smog levels across Lahore. The strong winds from India have brought additional polluted air into Pakistan, further impacting local air quality.

The experts link this worsening smog to large-scale crop residue burning in neighboring regions.

Responding to the escalating situation, Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged citizens to stay indoors whenever possible and advised residents to wear masks when outdoors. She particularly cautioned those with respiratory, cardiac, or chest issues, as well as elderly citizens, to avoid open-air spaces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Maryam Aurangzeb From

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

31 minutes ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

15 hours ago
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

15 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

15 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

15 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

15 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan