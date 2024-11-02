For How Long Will Residents Of Lahore Continue To Face High-level Of Smog?
Latest reports suggest Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 1067 in Lahore since yesterday
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The experts have shared their opinions about the intensity of Smog in Lahore.
The experts have opened as for how long will the residents of Lahore will continue to face high level of smog.
Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has now hit a critical 1,067, marking extremely hazardous levels. Visibility in the city has also dropped to zero, as confirmed by the Meteorological Department.
The next 48 hours, the experts, said are important as the high-level smog could persist in the provincial capital during this period.
Recent wind shifts brought Lahore’s air quality down to an average AQI of 157, a slight decrease from the average of 180 recorded over the past five days.
Satellite images from NASA highlight extensive crop burning in certain regions of India, which has intensified smog levels across Lahore. The strong winds from India have brought additional polluted air into Pakistan, further impacting local air quality.
The experts link this worsening smog to large-scale crop residue burning in neighboring regions.
Responding to the escalating situation, Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged citizens to stay indoors whenever possible and advised residents to wear masks when outdoors. She particularly cautioned those with respiratory, cardiac, or chest issues, as well as elderly citizens, to avoid open-air spaces.
