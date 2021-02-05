For Pakistan 'Kashmir is matter of principle, not of territory': President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the pledges of United Nations was the "only option" to ensure peace in South Asia and asked New Delhi India to stop unabated acts of genocide and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the pledges of United Nations was the "only option" to ensure peace in South Asia and asked New Delhi India to stop unabated acts of genocide and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan has a clear message for India; Our relations cannot be improved without the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of UN Security Council," he said in his address to the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and PM Raja Farooq Haider also attended the session held in the AJK capital.

President Alvi expressed Pakistan's strong commitment for the rights of Kashmiris; saying the country's undeterred stance on Kashmir remained the same for the last 73 years, no matter which government was in power.

"This (Kashmir) is not a matter of territory, but the matter of principle," he said, adding Pakistan wanted to take the Kashmir dispute towards its logical end, but only in line with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He mentioned that the UNSC in its several resolutions had emphasized on holding a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir giving the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide about their destiny by exercising their right to self-determination.

/More