UrduPoint.com

For PTI's Govt Conduct Of Interstate Ties Was Plaything: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

For PTI's govt conduct of interstate ties was plaything: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that for previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government, everything including the conduct of interstate relations was a plaything.

Reacting strongly to PTI leadership's attempt to create controversy over Pakistan's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, the prime minister on his Twitter handle, said it was deeply troubling how the PTI tried to generate a controversy around Pakistan's participation.

"It shouldn't be surprising though as Imran Niazi has had no qualms about imperiling the country's vital foreign policy interests in the past too. This is what they did when they were in power. For the PTI, everything including the conduct of interstate relations is a plaything," he posted a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government

Recent Stories

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

4 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

25 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

33 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

34 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.