UrduPoint.com

For Stability In Afghanistan; All Ethnic Groups Should Get Representation In Govt: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

For stability in Afghanistan; all ethnic groups should get representation in govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that for stability in Afghanistan, all ethnic groups should get due representation in the future government.

In an interview with BBC World, he said Afghanistan was ethnically divided country and stability was impossible in such complex division unless giving representation to all groups.

"We will do whatever we can for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. We want a regional solution. Pakistan has to work closely with regional powers and international players including United States and United Kingdom for an inclusive government in Afghanistan." he said.

"If instability continues in Afghanistan, hundreds of people will have to migrate towards Pakistan. We want to avoid any such situation in Afghanistan." Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised former President Ashraf Ghani for forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan even before the current situation, the minister said.

Unfortunately everyone knew we were heading towards military solution except President Ashraf Ghani, who was in some kind of euphoria.

"If elections were delayed in Afghanistan earlier as suggested by Prime Minister Imran Khan and an inclusive government had been formed in Afghanistan- things would have different today," he said.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan would try its best for having an inclusive government in Afghanistan but Pakistan don't control Taliban.

In past, he said that Pakistan had played a role in facilitating negotiations between Taliban and the USA.

To an other question, he said that Pakistan had a problem with previous Afghan government that India was using Afghan soil for funding TTP, that was effectively over and now we can deal with TTP.

He said Pakistan welcomed Taliban's statement pledging that they will never allow the use of Afghan soil against any other country.

"Taliban have assured Pakistan and the world that Afghanistan would not become heaven for international terrorist organisations," he said.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan was being conveniently blamed for others' fault.

Fawad said that Pakistan was actually victim of Afghan conflict as the country had lost 80,000 people, besides enduring billion of Dollars economic losses.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Kingdom United States Turkish Lira Ashraf Ghani All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

2 hours ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.