For stability in Afghanistan; all ethnic groups should get representation in govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that for stability in Afghanistan, all ethnic groups should get due representation in the future government.

In an interview with BBC World, he said Afghanistan was ethnically divided country and stability was impossible in such complex division unless giving representation to all groups.

"We will do whatever we can for an inclusive government in Afghanistan. We want a regional solution. Pakistan has to work closely with regional powers and international players including United States and United Kingdom for an inclusive government in Afghanistan." he said.

"If instability continues in Afghanistan, hundreds of people will have to migrate towards Pakistan. We want to avoid any such situation in Afghanistan." Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised former President Ashraf Ghani for forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan even before the current situation, the minister said.

Unfortunately everyone knew we were heading towards military solution except President Ashraf Ghani, who was in some kind of euphoria.

"If elections were delayed in Afghanistan earlier as suggested by Prime Minister Imran Khan and an inclusive government had been formed in Afghanistan- things would have different today," he said.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan would try its best for having an inclusive government in Afghanistan but Pakistan don't control Taliban.

In past, he said that Pakistan had played a role in facilitating negotiations between Taliban and the USA.

To an other question, he said that Pakistan had a problem with previous Afghan government that India was using Afghan soil for funding TTP, that was effectively over and now we can deal with TTP.

He said Pakistan welcomed Taliban's statement pledging that they will never allow the use of Afghan soil against any other country.

"Taliban have assured Pakistan and the world that Afghanistan would not become heaven for international terrorist organisations," he said.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan was being conveniently blamed for others' fault.

Fawad said that Pakistan was actually victim of Afghan conflict as the country had lost 80,000 people, besides enduring billion of Dollars economic losses.