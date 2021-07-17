For the first time in the world' history, Riasat-e-Madina took responsibility of the weaker segments of the society including poor, widows, orphans: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The first time in the world' history, Riasat-e-Madina took responsibility of the weaker segments of the society including poor, widows, orphans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :He said for the first time in the world' history, Riasat-e-Madina took responsibility of the weaker segments of the society including poor, widows, orphans.

The prime minister said his government was also taking similar steps for a welfare state.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had given health cards to all its citizens whereas Punjab province would extend such facility to all the residents by the end of this year. By the end of this year, the health insurance would be given to all residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Under such facility, each family would get free of cost medical treatment worth Rs1 million, he further added.

For the first time in the country's history, the prime minister said, they facilitating provisions of loans by the banks, so that the poor people and low-income groups could afford their own houses through easy installments.

The prime minister also informed that by the end of the year, they would be launching a new programme, 'Kamyab Pakistan', under which the poor families would get interest free loans for starting their small business.

Each member in a family would get such facility besides, technical education would be imparted to them especially to womenfolk who could earn their livelihood while sitting at homes due to use of latest technology.

The prime minister said his government was emulating the model of Riasat-e-Madina in which the poor people were lifted, a model also followed by China.

The prime minister while enumerating the steps taken for the welfare state, referred to setting up of Panah Gah, where the lodging and dining facilities were provided free to the labourers and daily wage earners, so that they could save their daily income and send them back to their families.

The prime minister saluted the brave struggle of the Kashmiri people against unabated Indian brutalities and oppression in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that people in IIOJK were facing inhuman cruelties while offering unprecedented sacrifices for their legitimate rights like that of Burhan Wani.

"The whole world is witnessing your great sacrifices and spirit and praying for you," he maintained.

The prime minister said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi through illegal and unilateral steps of August 5, never thought, that spirit of Kashimir people could be bogged down.

The RSS-BJP ideology, he said, posed a real threat to India itself. The ruling junta did not recognize all the minorities living in India as their citizens.

The prime minister assured that he would continue raising his voice for their rights at all the global fora.

