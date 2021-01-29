For the last 30 years i had seen the 'auction' of parliamentarians to buy their votes for Senate membership: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The prime minister said for the last 30 years he had seen the 'auction' of parliamentarians to buy their votes for Senate membership. After the last Senate election, the PTI expelled its 20 members, who were found to have sold their votes for Rs 50 million each

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The prime minister said for the last 30 years he had seen the 'auction' of parliamentarians to buy their votes for Senate membership. After the last Senate election, the PTI expelled its 20 members, who were found to have sold their votes for Rs 50 million each.

All the political leaders knew the practice, he added.

"The price offer (for the upcoming Senate election vote) has already started. We also know how much money is being offered to the assembly members to buy their loyalties. We also know a political leader, who has been collecting money to buy the votes," he said.

Calling it a treason, the prime minister questioned whether the senator, who had bought his seat, would not make money, and as to how would represent the province. "In which democracy, the parliamentarians sell out their votes," he asked.

Recounting his government's efforts for fair Senate election, Imran Khan said it had moved the Supreme Court. It would also table a bill in the Parliament for open ballot, which would make the people know as who were trying to eliminate corruption and those defending it, he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement was destined to fail as the people always took to streets only against the rulers' corruption, not to protect that.

Exemplifying the anti-corruption public movements in Lebanon, South America and Iraq, the prime minister said the Pakistan's opposition parties tried to fool the masses.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif, he said a party leader having absconded to London was trying to act as a revolutionary leader and threatening the government just for the sake of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to protect the looted public money.

Imran Khan said the Parliament could be run jointly by the government and the opposition with the latter pressuring the former to address pubic issues.

The democracy could never work if the opposition was agitating just to get NROs and linking it with their support in legislation.

He said despite being responsible for prevailing economic issues, the opposition blackmailed the government in its efforts of economic revival and the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) legislation, besides calling for abolition of 34 of 38 clauses of the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) law.

Asked about the opposition's tirade against some outspoken PTI leaders, the prime minister said it was a matter of distinction for them. "If they laud me, it will rather be a disgrace for me," he added.

Touching the Punjab government's operation against land grabbers in Lahore, the prime minister said the land mafias got strengthened for being backed by the political leaders. Even some political leaders were also part of the mafia, he added.

He said after demolition of Khokhar Palace, the self-proclaimed future leader Maryam Nawaz held a press conference just to support the land mafia without bothering to know the fact that they had occupied state land worth Rs 1.3 billion.

The mafia had occupied the land during the PML-N government, which later also obliged the party leadership, he added.

He said when a prime minister backed the land mafia, he would lose his moral authority to forbid the administration as well as the police to do the same.

"We will not pardon the big robbers. No NRO will be given. We will not forgive the land grabbers too nurturing under them (political leaders)," he resolved.

To another question, the prime minister said the government was set to announce an agriculture policy to overhaul the sector within next five to ten years.