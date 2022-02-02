UrduPoint.com

For The Patriots,State Is Above Than Personal Interests. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Conspiracy against the Pakistani forces is part of the Fifth Generation War. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Conspiracy against the Pakistani forces is part of the Fifth Generation War. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan while talking about the elements active against the Pakistan Armed Forces said that, The conspiracy against the Pakistani forces is part of the Fifth Generation War.

He more added For the patriot, the state is above personal interests. Especially youth should play an effective role against such elements in the social and electronic media as special campaign.

