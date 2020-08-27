UrduPoint.com
Forbearance, Promotion Of Peace Dire Need Of Hour, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Forbearance, promotion of peace dire need of hour, says Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that promotion of forbearance and maintaining peace among the society is dire need of the hour keeping in view the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that promotion of forbearance and maintaining peace among the society is dire need of the hour keeping in view the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Spokesperson of Punjab government said it was the requirement of unity among Ummah that all sects should respect religious feelings of others.

The district administration, police and all government departments were active to maintain exemplary law and order situation during Muharram and all arrangements have been finalized in this regard, he added.

The control rooms have also been set-up at divisional and district level to monitor the majalis and processions of Muharram.

Nadeem said that district administration has demolished encroachments along with cleanliness at mourning processions routes while availability of uninterrupted power supply was being ensured at Majalis and processions.

The checking of the participants of majalis and processions was being made with walk through gates and metal detectors.

Qureshi said that cooperation extended by organizers of the majalis and Imam Bargahas was appreciable.

Religious scholars from different schools of thoughts belonging to Multan respect and regard each other that's why city of saints was a symbol of tolerance and forbearance, he added.

