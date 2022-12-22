UrduPoint.com

Force Commander FCNA Interacted With Youth, Civil Society And Media

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Force Commander FCNA interacted with youth, civil society and media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Forces Commander, Northern Areas (FCNA) Major General Kashif Khalil on Thursday interacted with youth, civil society and media personalities and exchanged ideas with each about regarding matters of importance.

Force Commander said that the youth is our asset and Pakistan army is always ready to facilitate the youth.

He said that the Pakistan army will provide them with an enabling environment to achieve excellence in education, sports and other fields.

Force Commander lauded the positive role of media and civil society to maintain peace in Gilgit-Baltistan.

