Force Commander NAS distributes relief items among flood affectees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Force Commander, Northern Areas Kashif Khalil made a detailed visit to Immit village of Tehsil Ishkoman on Sunday.

During the visit, Tehsildar Ishkoman Nawabzada Ikramullah gave a detail briefing of the affected area, read a press release.

The force commander distributed relief items provided by FCNA among 75 affected families of the Immit village. A free medical camp was also organized in Immit Dispensary.

The Tehsil administration and the people of the Immit thanked the Force Commander Northern Areas for his help.