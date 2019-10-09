UrduPoint.com
Force Commander Northern Areas Lays Floral Wreath At Mouselum Of Lalak Jan Shaheed

Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:26 PM

Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) Maj General Ihsan Mehmood laid floral wreath and offered `Fateha' at the mausoleum of Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider here on Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) Maj General Ihsan Mehmood laid floral wreath and offered `Fateha' at the mausoleum of Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider here on Wednesday. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented a guard of honour and upon his arrival to Ghizer, elders and Adviser on food Gilgit Baltistan Ghulam Nabi and Deputy Commissioner Dildar Ahmed Malik accorded a warm reception.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ihsan Mehmood said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed was a great hero who sacrificed his life for the sake of the country, adding his sacrifices would be remembered for ever.

He added that due to supreme sacrifice of Lalak Jan Sheed, the area had witnessed development and prosperity.

