UrduPoint.com

Force Leave Of VC WUS Extended

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Force leave of VC WUS extended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the forced leave of Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi (WUS) for further 90 days.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday stated that in continuation of this department's notification dated May 25, 2021, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is the Chancellor Women University Swabi in exercise of powers conferred under Section-12(8) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2012, extended the forced leave of Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor, Women University, Swabi for further 90 days.

