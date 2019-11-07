UrduPoint.com
Force No Used Against JUI-F Azadi March Yet: Usman Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not use any force against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March since the day one.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in order to facilitate the JUI-F sit in being held at Sector H-9 (Peshawar Mor), Capital Development Authority (CDA) is performing its civic services on daily basis to keep the environment healthy.

In reply to a question, he said the demand of JUI-F chief Fazl ur Rehman for the resignation of prime minister would not be accepted at any cost.

To another question about the inflation and economy, he said the incumbent government's performance is far better than previous noes.

We have successfully managed to reduce the current account deficit, he claimed and added circular debt left by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had also decreased.

Usman Dar said PTI government is focusing on streamlining the system for improving the life of the common man.

