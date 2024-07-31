Forced at gunpoint to engage in inappropriate acts with woman: Qamar

Playwright tells his assailants that such acts could not be performed under duress and questioned how it was possible to be coerced into such behavior.

Renowned dramatist, writer, and poet Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has confirmed that the leaked inappropriate videos circulating online are indeed of him.

Khalil-ur-Rehman alleged that he was coerced into participating in these videos at gunpoint.

In a recent interview, Qamar disclosed that he was forced at gunpoint to engage in inappropriate acts with a woman.

He said that he told his assailants that such acts could not be performed under duress and questioned how it was possible to be coerced into such behavior.

Qamar clarified that the woman’s face was not hidden in the videos because she was leading the entire operation and providing instructions; she was essentially in control.

He did not name the woman but noted that she had not initially revealed the existence of the explicit videos due to suspicions surrounding her from the outset.

According to Qamar, the perpetrators threatened him with firearms and demanded that he perform immoral acts on camera. He further explained that two individuals filmed the videos while applying pressure on him to act inappropriately, eventually realizing that they could not force him to do everything they demanded.

The incident came to light on July 30, when inappropriate videos of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar were leaked, showing him in compromising situations with a woman. The brief videos reportedly depicted Qamar smoking and engaging in intimate acts with the woman while in a partially undressed state.