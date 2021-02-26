UrduPoint.com
Forced Cremation Of Lankan Muslims' Bodies Ended Due To PM's Visit: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Forced cremation of Lankan Muslims' bodies ended due to PM's visit: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sri Lankan government's decision to end the forced cremation of the COVID-19 victim Muslims' bodies and permission for burial in accordance with the Islamic law was made possible only due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Colombo and his request to the host country authorities.

This was stated by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi while talking to APP here. He said that being a global Muslim leader, PM Imran Khan did a great service to the Muslim community living in Sri Lanka by getting resolved a sensitive religious issue of burial of the deceased.

He said that after the Sri Lankan successful visit, the prime minister once again won the hearts of Pakistanis and specially the Muslim Ummah across the world.

Referring to the Sri Lankan authorities' order to burn the bodies of coronavirus victims last year, the Muslims in general and Lankan Muslims in particular were in anxiety finding the order as un-Islamic, added Ashrafi. The PM raised the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and got it resolved.

Hafiz Ashrafi termed the Sri Lankan government's decision a good step towards the interfaith harmony as the Muslim and Christian communities both were affected by it.

He said that religious scholars and Khateebs of mosques in their Friday sermons had appreciated the PM over the great service to the Muslim community.\395

