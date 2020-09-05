Forces, BDS defuse 5.5 kgs bomb in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Security forces and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Saturday averted a big sabotage attempt by recovering and later defusing a 5.5 kgs explosive device in Wali Noor Janikhel area of Bannu district.

Bannu police spokesman said security forces and Bomb Disposal Squad taking an in time action on intelligence bases information,recovered a remote controlled bomb, planted on roadside in Wali Noor Janikhel and neutralized the explosive with sophisticated technique.

The bomb was planted for a big terror activity by unknown terrorists, however quick action by the security forces averted the sabotage attempt.

The Improvised explosive device weighing over 5kg was also filled with shrapnel to cause maximum damage.

Police have started a big scale search operation in the areas to nab the miscreants.