Forces Clear CTD Centre After Killing 33 Terrorists; All Hostages Liberated: Official

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 09:15 PM

The security forces, here, on Tuesday afternoon, cleared the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) centre after killing all 33 terrorists inside the compound while liberating all the hostages from their captivity.

Officials sources told APP that the operation conducted by the Special Services Group of Pakistan Army (SSG) was started at 12:30pm today after the terrorists refused to set free the hostage staff of CTD.

The SSG commandos cleared the compound at 2:30pm after two hours of operation and killed all 33 terrorists inside the centre.

The sources said that around 10 to 15 SSG jawans including an officer sustained injuries while two embraced martyrdom.

On Sunday, the militants made hostage the staff at CTD centre after one of the outlaw snatched a rifle from its staffer after hitting him on head with the brick.

There were reports that the arrested militants were demanding a safe airlift to Afghanistan along with their detained accomplices in return for the release of the hostage staff.

Prior of the operation, the emergency was imposed in all three major hospitals of Bannu, while the local administration as a precautionary measure had closed educational institutions.

The people in the vicinity were asked to remain indoors and traffic in the area was also suspended.

