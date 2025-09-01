Forces foil terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack by Fitna Khawarij militants on a police checkpoint in North Waziristan.

According to the Interior Minister, the forces displayed exemplary professionalism by eliminating three terrorists and foiling their nefarious designs through timely action.

Naqvi also paid glowing tribute to police constable Nizamullah, who embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting the attackers. He extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

“Shaheed Nizamullah fought the terrorists with great courage. We salute the brave sons who crushed the evil designs of the Fitna Khawarij terrorists,” Naqvi said.