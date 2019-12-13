UrduPoint.com
Forces Recover Big Cache Of Ammunition From Lower Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Forces recover big cache of ammunition from Lower Orakzai

The security forces on Friday recovered big cache of ammunition during a strike and search operation in Khwa Darra area of Lower Orakzai Agency

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : The security forces on Friday recovered big cache of ammunition during a strike and search operation in Khwa Darra area of Lower Orakzai Agency.

During the operation 4 hand-grenades, 4 rockets, 2 anti-tank mines, rifles, 6 fuses and carry bags were recovered from beneath the ground.

The security sources said that machine gun and hundreds of cartridges of different bores were also recovered during the search.

The action taken on intelligence information helped avert a big attempt of sabotage, the sources said.

