Forces recover big cache of ammunition from Lower Orakzai

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : The security forces on Friday recovered big cache of ammunition during a strike and search operation in Khwa Darra area of Lower Orakzai Agency.

During the operation 4 hand-grenades, 4 rockets, 2 anti-tank mines, rifles, 6 fuses and carry bags were recovered from beneath the ground.

The security sources said that machine gun and hundreds of cartridges of different bores were also recovered during the search.

The action taken on intelligence information helped avert a big attempt of sabotage, the sources said.