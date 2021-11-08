UrduPoint.com

Forces Recover Explosive, Ammunition From Barang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:29 PM

Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

The security forces and police in Bajaur district on Monday foiled an attempt of a big subversive activity by recovering heavy weaponry and explosive material from Barang Tehsil during an intelligence based operation

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) ::The security forces and police in Bajaur district on Monday foiled an attempt of a big subversive activity by recovering heavy weaponry and explosive material from Barang Tehsil during an intelligence based operation.

Official sources said the security forces and police raided hideouts of the terrorists in Asil Targhao area of Barang Tehsil on receiving intelligence based information.

During the operation the forces recovered huge quantity of explosive material and weapons that was stored to carry out subversive activity in the area, police said.

The sources said the recovered arms and explosive included several rocket launchers, guns, hand-grenades, pistols, daggers, IEDs and detonative materials.

The official sources said the forces had started investigation into the recovery of such big quantity of ammunition from the area.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering ..

Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering major freak weather incidents ..

20 seconds ago
 40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

22 seconds ago
 Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egypti ..

Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egyptian Forces on Border With Gaza ..

23 seconds ago
 Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

25 seconds ago
 Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participa ..

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in &#039;One Destiny/1&#039 ..

15 minutes ago
 Opposition Candidate Leading Over Ruling Party's R ..

Opposition Candidate Leading Over Ruling Party's Rival in South Korean President ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.