Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) ::The security forces and police in Bajaur district on Monday foiled an attempt of a big subversive activity by recovering heavy weaponry and explosive material from Barang Tehsil during an intelligence based operation.

Official sources said the security forces and police raided hideouts of the terrorists in Asil Targhao area of Barang Tehsil on receiving intelligence based information.

During the operation the forces recovered huge quantity of explosive material and weapons that was stored to carry out subversive activity in the area, police said.

The sources said the recovered arms and explosive included several rocket launchers, guns, hand-grenades, pistols, daggers, IEDs and detonative materials.

The official sources said the forces had started investigation into the recovery of such big quantity of ammunition from the area.