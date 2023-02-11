Forces' sacrifices will not go waste; Senator Samina Zehri

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has expressed deep sorrow and anger over the martyrdom of Army officers in the mine explosion in a search operation against terrorists in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has expressed deep sorrow and anger over the martyrdom of Army officers in the mine explosion in a search operation against terrorists in Kohlu.

In her statement issued here on Saturday, she said that the brave sons of the nation sacrificed their lives for the sake of fulfilling their duties and protecting the homeland.

The whole nation salutes and pays tributes to those who thwarted the nefarious aims of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives, she added.

Samina Zehri said that due to the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the security forces, peace was established in the homeland.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs a high place in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families.