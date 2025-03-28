Open Menu

Forces Seize Record Haul Of Narcotics In Joint Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable demonstration of inter-agency cooperation, the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully executed a Joint Maritime Interdiction Operation (JMIO) in the Arabian Sea.

The operation, conducted under the Sea Front Task Force (SFTF), in which a Joint Intelligence Based Operation (JIBO) led to the interception of a stateless vessel carrying a significant quantity of narcotics, according to a news release issued by PMSA on Friday.

This Joint Maritime Interdiction Operation has netted over 1,000kg of narcotics; intended for distribution in the international market.

The successful seizure was made possible through timely intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts between the Pakistan Navy, PMSA, JMICC and ANF, culminating in a successful JIBO. The confiscated narcotics have an estimated value of PKR 2.3 billion in the international market.

The seized drugs have been handed over to the ANF for further investigation and legal proceedings. This operation underscores the steadfast commitment of Pakistan's Maritime Forces to counter illicit activities, safeguard national waters and ensure regional stability.

