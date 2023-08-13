Forefathers' efforts led to independence of nation: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary school education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan has said that independent country was the fruit of the great sacrifices of our ancestors.

Speaking on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Saleem said that independent and alive nations celebrate their Independence day with the renewal of their pledge that they will make their country a welfare state in true sense.

He said that the leader's message of unity, faith and discipline was an orderly principle for our people in their journey to achieve their rightful place in the world.

Rana Saleem said that today we as a nation pledge to make Pakistan according to the dreams of the founders of Pakistan where everyone will have equal rights regardless of color, caste and religion. and this country will be one of the world's best.

We also pledge to add the country into ranks of developed countries, Secretary Education concluded.