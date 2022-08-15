UrduPoint.com

Forefathers Made Great Sacrifices For Free Country: PHC Justice Waqar

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 08:51 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Justice Waqar Ahmed, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Monday said that our forefathers have made great sacrifices to free this country from the British regime, we all need to realize this blessing and play our role and perform duty faithfully with religious zeal.

He expressed these views after planting cedar and chid saplings as part of the plantation campaign on the premises of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench.

Justice Waqar Ahmed said "Lawyers have great importance in society, their role determines the direction of the civil society, the leadership of the bar is always non-political, and they can guide the civil society in the true sense." Talking about the plantation drive, he said "Planting trees is indispensable for human survival and students of schools and colleges should also be included in this campaign to create awareness." He urged the lawyers to develop an interest in dealing with delayed cases, the decision has to be in one's favor and against one, no matter how much it was delayed, this would reduce the burden of the court and give relief to the people.

Earlier, President HCBA Mehdi Zaman Khan Advocate said "Human survival is in danger due to climate change, and there is a need to pay attention to the things that have destroyed the environment." Lawyers and the bench should work together for the betterment of the country, he added.

On this occasion, Additional Registrar Judge PHC Abbottabad Bench Javed Rahman, Additional District Sessions Judges of district courts, President District Bar Association (DBA) Malik Amjad Awan and presidents of Haripur, Havelian, Mansehra, Bitgram, Ghazi, Balakot Bars. Presidents, Members of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Councils and Senior Advocates, women Advocates, Chief Conservator Tamasap Khan, Conservator Lower Hazara Yusuf Khan, and District Forest Officer Taimur Khan were also present.

