UrduPoint.com

Foreign Affairs' MoS To Attend Meeting Of Special Envoys On Afghanistan In Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Foreign Affairs' MoS to attend meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan in Doha

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar would attend the meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held from May 01 to 02, 2023 in Doha Qatar.

The meeting is being held under the auspices of the United Nations, said a press release issued by the ministry of foreign affairs on Monday.

Besides attending the meeting, the Minister of State would also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs would present Pakistan's perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners.

Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

