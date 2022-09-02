UrduPoint.com

'Foreign Agent' Imran Khan Hell-bent On Spreading Anarchy: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 10:19 PM

'Foreign agent' Imran Khan hell-bent on spreading anarchy: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday regretted Imran Khan's "politics of polarisation and anarchy" amid flash floods which had wreaked havoc in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday regretted Imran Khan's "politics of polarisation and anarchy" amid flash floods which had wreaked havoc in different parts of the country.

"Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under water, but Imran Khan is bent on creating anarchy and division in the country," she said in a news statement while reacting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's address to a public gathering in Gujrat.

She said people knew reality of Imran Khan who was a" foreign agent, liar, thief and plotter".

It were the people who ousted Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's Office, and the "cartels and mafias" from the Parliament, she added.

She said the country was in the grip of climate change phenomenon after flash floods, but ironically, Imran Khan was thinking of himself and his politics only.

Imran Khan should steer clear of his narcissism , and avoid thoughts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if he wanted to think about the people, she remarked.

Marriyum said the inflation would have been under control if Imran Khan had not signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on weak grounds and ruined the economy in four-year tenure of his government.

If Imran Khan had not taken a historic loan of 20 thousand billion, there would have been no unemployment today, she added.

She said Imran Khan had hired services of a US-based firm to improve his image.

