'Foreign Agent' Imran Khan Wants Civil War In Country: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

'Foreign agent' Imran Khan wants civil war in country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said "foreign agent" Imran Khan had become a threat to the country and its security.

The minister, in a tweet, said Imran Khan was inciting the people to violence, lawlessness and anarchy after challenging the state's writ and national institutions.

"Imran Khan wants civil war in the country," she added to her tweet.

