UrduPoint.com

'Foreign Agent' Imran Wants 'anarchy' In Country: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a "foreign agent" Imran Khan was bent upon creating chaos and anarchy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a "foreign agent" Imran Khan was bent upon creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

The minister, in a tweet, alleged that "Imran Khan who once talked about dividing the country into four parts now wanted to break it into many pieces under the foreign conspiracy".

She said Imran Khan had been "using the charity money for setting the country on fire". He(Imran) only wanted to "save his skin" even if the country "got burnt" during the process.

