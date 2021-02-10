Foreign Climbers Decide To End K2 Winter Expeditions
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:04 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Tuesday said that all foreign climbers have decided to end the K2 Winter Expeditions.
According to ACP secretary Karar Haideri all foreign climbers at the K2 base camp have decided to end the K2 Winter Expeditions 2020/21 considering the harsh weather conditions.