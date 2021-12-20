UrduPoint.com

Foreign Climbers' Team Arrives In Rupel Astor For Winter Adventure On Nanga Parbat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

A team of foreign climbers has reached Rupel Astor for a winter adventure on Nanga Parbat

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of foreign climbers has reached Rupel Astor for a winter adventure on Nanga Parbat.

Abbas Ali CEO of Rupel Expedition while talking to media said that a four-member expedition team including a climber from USA ,one from Denmark and two from Italy would summit the Nanga Parbat from the side of Rupel face.

The four-member joint expedition of the three countries has been named as "Nanga Parbat Winter Expedition 2022", he said.

He said that all four climbers have reached Threshing Rupel Valley Astor and at present and they were getting acquainted with the climate there.

Nanga Parbat, also known as Killer Mountain has a height of 8126 meters, which is the ninth highest peak in the world.

For the first time an Austrian climbers Harmen in 1953 climbed it.

