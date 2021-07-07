Foreign commonwealth development offIce delegation visits PSCA

A delegation comprising representatives of British Council, UNICEF and United Nations Development Fund from foreign commonwealth development office visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising representatives of British Council, UNICEF and United Nations Development Fund from foreign commonwealth development office visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various initiatives of the authority.

The COO also briefed the delegation about Women Safety App and electronic challan system.

The delegation was also briefed about various arms and functions of the authority dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Media Monitoring Center, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The COO said the PSCA had introduced Women Safety App to ensure swift assistance to ladies belonging to all walks of life.

The App is also helpful for women to get immediate support in case of an emergency and they could get legal guidance from the supporting documents available in the application.

He further said that all stakeholders' cooperation was essential for the protection of women as WSA was just a gateway to women safety.

On this occasion, the delegates expressed their views and said the Women Safety App was a wonderful intervention to protect women. Women Safety App awareness seminars will be conducted in educational institutions across Punjab, they added.

The delegation further said that it was remarkable achievement to find and reunite more than 350 missingchildren with their parents though lost and found centre of PSCA.