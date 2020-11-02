UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Companies Contacting BBoIT For Investment In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Foreign companies contacting BBoIT for investment in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said many domestic and foreign companies were contacting to Balochistan for making investment in various valuable sectors of the province.

"The BBoIT is providing all facilities and detailed information to the foreign investors and the local business community," he said in a press statement issued here.

The CEO noted that things were moving in a positive direction and the people of Balochistan would soon have a good news in this regard. "Balochistan has changed now, investors' confidence is being restored and they are ready to start their business here without any hesitation," he added.

He said that we have abundant natural resources that could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the province.

Besides, there is a way of development in the form of Gwadar Port and China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Farman described.

The BBoIT's top official mentioned there have a number of incentives being offered which could be used to expand their businesses in Balochistan.

He further said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has a vision for the promotion of investment and business activities in the province.

He said that business and industrial activities would be flourished in the province, adding that on the other hand, new employment opportunities would be available for the locals of the province.

He said that the BBoIT is fully prepared for this purpose and offers a comprehensive platform for the first time in history of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business CPEC Gwadar All Top Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

26 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

41 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

54 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

56 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

56 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.