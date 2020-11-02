Foreign companies contacting BBoIT for investment in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said many domestic and foreign companies were contacting to Balochistan for making investment in various valuable sectors of the province.

"The BBoIT is providing all facilities and detailed information to the foreign investors and the local business community," he said in a press statement issued here.

The CEO noted that things were moving in a positive direction and the people of Balochistan would soon have a good news in this regard. "Balochistan has changed now, investors' confidence is being restored and they are ready to start their business here without any hesitation," he added.

He said that we have abundant natural resources that could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the province.

Besides, there is a way of development in the form of Gwadar Port and China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Farman described.

The BBoIT's top official mentioned there have a number of incentives being offered which could be used to expand their businesses in Balochistan.

He further said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has a vision for the promotion of investment and business activities in the province.

He said that business and industrial activities would be flourished in the province, adding that on the other hand, new employment opportunities would be available for the locals of the province.

He said that the BBoIT is fully prepared for this purpose and offers a comprehensive platform for the first time in history of the province.