Foreign Companies, Factories Likely To Move To Dhabiji Special Economic Zone: Naveed Qamar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Many foreign companies and factories from different countries are likely to be shifted to Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, said Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

The expected arrival of factories and companies from China, Turkey and Gulf countries will create their cluster in Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar expressed these views while talking to a delegation of local businessmen in his office here on Tuesday.

Qasim Naveed said that Dhabiji Special Economic Zone is an economic zone with a lot of incentives for investment companies in terms of its prime location and availability of the cheapest labour.

He said that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, located just a few kilometres away from Port Qasim, Karachi Port, Karachi Airport, Main Railway Line and National Highway, will connect its industries and production units not only to all regions of Pakistan but also to countries around the world.

It has excellent bonding ability and the same is the reason why it is just the beginning and companies from most countries have approached for establishing industries in this zone, he informed.

Syed Qasim Naveed said that the Sindh government is trying hard to provide alternative energy and environment-friendly electricity in this zone.

He made it clear that Dhabiji Special Economic Zone will prove to be an economic zone in respect of sustainable development.

