UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Companies Working In Development Sector Allegedly Refuse Paying Taxes

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:17 PM

Foreign companies working in development sector allegedly refuse paying taxes

Chinese companies working in the development sector of Pakistan have refused paying income and withholding taxes to the government, sources said on Monday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Chinese companies working in the development sector of Pakistan have refused paying income and withholding taxes to the government, sources said on Monday.

Following the situation, the matter has been referred to the Public Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Law for resolve. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese companies were supposed to pay Rs950 million in terms of withholding and income taxes.

According to details, there are many Chinese companies involved in the development and rehabilitation of the 2005 earthquake affectees.

They were supposed to pay Rs947 million taxes whereas Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) neither cut the due taxes nor withholding tax.When the audit official took notice of the favor, the ERRA officials started defending the Chinese companies. The matter, however, has been referred to the Ministry of Law and PAC for review.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake China Government Million

Recent Stories

Visit of Mohamed bin Zayed will reinforce relation ..

33 minutes ago

PAK-EPA shuts down POM on spewing dark emissions

12 seconds ago

UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies at 72

14 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses record-setting ..

15 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check; 12 noti ..

19 seconds ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University students exhibit pr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.