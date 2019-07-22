Foreign companies working in development sector allegedly refuse paying taxes

Chinese companies working in the development sector of Pakistan have refused paying income and withholding taxes to the government, sources said on Monday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Chinese companies working in the development sector of Pakistan have refused paying income and withholding taxes to the government, sources said on Monday.

Following the situation, the matter has been referred to the Public Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Law for resolve. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese companies were supposed to pay Rs950 million in terms of withholding and income taxes.

According to details, there are many Chinese companies involved in the development and rehabilitation of the 2005 earthquake affectees.

They were supposed to pay Rs947 million taxes whereas Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) neither cut the due taxes nor withholding tax.When the audit official took notice of the favor, the ERRA officials started defending the Chinese companies. The matter, however, has been referred to the Ministry of Law and PAC for review.