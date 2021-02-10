UrduPoint.com
Foreign Countries Taking Interest For Investment In Balochistan: CEO BBoIT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said that there was a conducive environment for foreign investment in the province and the international community was being attracted towards Balochistan.

In a statement, he said the steps were taken by the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan for the promotion of investment were proving fruitful.

In this regard, successful webinars have been organized for investors from many countries including USA, Africa, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey in which these investors got the opportunity to know about Balochistan for the first time he said adding these countries also expressed interest in investing.

While the processes of webinars would continue in the future, there were also plans to hold road shows in some countries to attract investors.

He said close liaison was being maintained with the embassies and missions of different countries, saying that the foreign investment was very important for the development and prosperity of the province.

