Foreign debt worth 12.27 repaid by PTI government this year alone: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the incumbent government had returned foreign debt worth US $12.27 bln this year alone and about US $ 12.5 bln would be due next year.

In a tweet, he said overall during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) five year's term in office, total debt payments would be around US $ 55 bln as compared to US $ 27 bln paid by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime in five years, he tweeted.

In response to a post of one Rana Imran Saleem, he sad if extremist parties like Jamat-e-Ulema islam were an alternative to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf then there was some worth of his statement, he tweeted.

In such situation, the leadership and workers of PTI should put aside their personal differences and organize themselves under the leadership of Imran Khan.

At this time if PTI became weak, the country would be trapped by those having evil designs.