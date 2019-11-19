Foreign delegates start arriving to participate in PFC Interiors Pakistan exhibition

High-level delegations belonging to the furniture industryof China, Turkey, Taiwan, Thailand and other countries have started arriving hereon a week-long visit to participate in the three-day 11th Interiors PakistanExhibition commencing from November 22 here

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Tuesdaywhile reviewing the final arrangements of exhibition said that all the foreigndelegations were visiting Pakistan on the invitation of PFC and we will bear theirexpenses, including boarding, lodging, and transportation and traveling.He elaborated that main purpose behind extending invitations was to introducehandmade best quality solid wood furniture products to the foreign investors andimporters.

"Special extraordinary arrangements have been made to facilitate allthe foreign visitors," he added.