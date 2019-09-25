Foreign delegates visit Health & Pharma Asia 2019 on 2nd day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The 17th Health and Pharma Asia 2019 entered 2nd day with a large number of foreign delegates as well as visitors were seen at the stalls of the leading medical and pharmaceutical companies of Iran, China, Singapore, Saudia Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan at the Karachi Expo Centre on Wednesday.

Leading companies of some 52 counties including China, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey have set up their stalls in the exhibitions.

Many foreign delegates have shown their interests in the healthcare and pharmaceutical products during the two days of the international exhibition and conferences.

The experts also shared their experiences and knowledge to create awareness about latest techniques of treatment and prevailing practices in the seminars on the topics of Neurology, Maternal Health, Cardiac Surgery and Infection Prevention and Control and with the participants including medical students and medical practitioners.

The three-day exhibition is the biggest annual health and pharmaceutical industry event of Pakistan which is being organized from September 24 to 26 by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan.

The experts available at the stalls of different companies also briefed the visitors about the latest research, developments and innovations on physical and dental health, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic, natural and organic medicine, laboratory technology, diagnostics, surgery, transplants, physiotherapy, patients' referrals and diets, in their respective fields.

The event has provided the opportunities of learning, informationsharing and cooperation to pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturers, medical practitioners, medical equipment providers, medical institutions and universities, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and allied industries.