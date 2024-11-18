Open Menu

Foreign Delegates Visit Iqbal Museum

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Foreign delegates visit Iqbal Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A special visit of Javed Manzil (Allama Iqbal Museum) was organized on Monday for foreign delegates who participated in the ongoing International Iqbal Conference.

According to official sources here, the visit was organized as per the direction of Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar. The foreign delegates were taken to Iqbal Museum via tourism bus service.

Archaeology Director Muhammad Hassan and Iqbal Museum Curator Hamid Nazir welcomed the delegates as per the direction of Punjab Archeology Director General Zaheer Abbass Malik.

During the visit, the foreign delegates were shown historic rooms of Iqbal's residence, items used by him and unique documents. A briefing on Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and his role in the Pakistan movement was given to the the delegates. They lauded the role of the archaeology department in conserving the heritage.

The visit aimed at highlighting Iqbal's vision at the international level along with cultural and historic importance of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

ADB delegation discusses management, governance in ..

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..

14 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

14 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate ..

Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

3 hours ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

4 hours ago
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

4 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

5 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

5 hours ago
 Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

5 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

7 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan