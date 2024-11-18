Foreign delegates visit Iqbal Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A special visit of Javed Manzil (Allama Iqbal Museum) was organized on Monday for foreign delegates who participated in the ongoing International Iqbal Conference.

According to official sources here, the visit was organized as per the direction of Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar. The foreign delegates were taken to Iqbal Museum via tourism bus service.

Archaeology Director Muhammad Hassan and Iqbal Museum Curator Hamid Nazir welcomed the delegates as per the direction of Punjab Archeology Director General Zaheer Abbass Malik.

During the visit, the foreign delegates were shown historic rooms of Iqbal's residence, items used by him and unique documents. A briefing on Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and his role in the Pakistan movement was given to the the delegates. They lauded the role of the archaeology department in conserving the heritage.

The visit aimed at highlighting Iqbal's vision at the international level along with cultural and historic importance of the country.