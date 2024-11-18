Foreign Delegates Visit Iqbal Museum
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A special visit of Javed Manzil (Allama Iqbal Museum) was organized on Monday for foreign delegates who participated in the ongoing International Iqbal Conference.
According to official sources here, the visit was organized as per the direction of Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar. The foreign delegates were taken to Iqbal Museum via tourism bus service.
Archaeology Director Muhammad Hassan and Iqbal Museum Curator Hamid Nazir welcomed the delegates as per the direction of Punjab Archeology Director General Zaheer Abbass Malik.
During the visit, the foreign delegates were shown historic rooms of Iqbal's residence, items used by him and unique documents. A briefing on Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and his role in the Pakistan movement was given to the the delegates. They lauded the role of the archaeology department in conserving the heritage.
The visit aimed at highlighting Iqbal's vision at the international level along with cultural and historic importance of the country.
Recent Stories
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..
Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar
Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM condoles death of senior journalist1 minute ago
-
First manifesto for science and peace unveiled11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations21 minutes ago
-
SNGPL dismisses reports of low gas pressure in Rawalpindi region21 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held; illegal weapons, ammunition recovered21 minutes ago
-
KP CM expresses dismay over delay in resolving public complaints; warns strict action31 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds pilot phase workshop on "Art of Parenting”31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue unwavering cooperation to Syria in education, trade: Ayaz31 minutes ago
-
Romina urges nations to prioritise investment in greening education to boost climate action31 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of minor's death in Children's Hospital41 minutes ago
-
Arslan urges innovative solutions for cholistan's water crisis41 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to provide fee concessions to orphan students51 minutes ago