Foreign delegates' visit to IoJK, an abortive Indian attempt to mislead global community: Altaf Wani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 09 (APP):Renowned Kashmiri leader and the senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani said that on one hand the disputed territory has been turned into a hell for its residents while on the other Modi led fascist regime was remorselessly arranging the visits of foreign diplomats/envoys to project its baseless narrative that 'all is well in Kashmir'.

Terming it as an attempt to mislead the world community about the situation in the troubled region the JKNF leader told media here late Thursday that the so-called normalcy narrative peddled by New Delhi was nothing but an outlandish act to create a smokescreen to conceal the horrendous crimes India troops have been committing against the unarmed and defenseless people of Kashmir.

Raising qualms about the arranged visits of envoys from selected countries Wani said, "If the situation in Kashmir is really normal then why does India shy away from granting an unfettered access to the UN and other human rights organizations in Kashmir to have a fair assessment of the situation". This concocted narrative he said was exposed by an official of the European Union by saying it loud and clear that "the EU envoys don't want a guided tour of Kashmir".

Urging India to shun its policy of deceit and deception the Wani said that it was high time that New Delhi should accept and acknowledge the ground reality that Kashmir is a dispute that needs to be resolved peacefully in accordance with the universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.