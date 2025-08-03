Open Menu

Foreign Delegation Movement: ITP Issues Diversion Plan For Key Capital Routes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Foreign delegation movement: ITP issues diversion plan for key Capital routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In view of the arrival and movement of a foreign delegation on Sunday, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) implemented special traffic and security arrangements across key routes, including Serena Hotel, Club Road, Faizabad Expressway, Koral, Zero Point, and Srinagar Highway.

An ITP official told APP that traffic flow on Expressway and Srinagar Highway is expected to experience intermittent delays between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM due to protocol movements.

To minimize inconvenience, motorists are advised to use alternate service roads linked to Expressway and Srinagar Highway, the official said.

For travel toward Blue Area and sectors F-6 and F-7, commuters are instructed to use the H-8 underpass, while those heading to or from the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should opt for Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.

Citizens traveling to Bari Imam have been directed to use NADRA Chowk for access. For sectors I and H, traffic may use Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road via connecting service roads.

The route from Murree Road to Serena Hotel and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain temporarily closed during the delegation's movement, the official added.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said traffic wardens have been deployed at key locations to assist and guide commuters throughout the day.

CTO Zeeshan urged citizens to allow an additional 20 minutes of travel time and to stay updated through ITP’s social media platforms. For real-time assistance or route guidance, citizens can also call the ITP helpline at 1915.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

21 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

21 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

47 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

50 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

51 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan