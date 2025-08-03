Foreign Delegation Movement: ITP Issues Diversion Plan For Key Capital Routes
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In view of the arrival and movement of a foreign delegation on Sunday, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) implemented special traffic and security arrangements across key routes, including Serena Hotel, Club Road, Faizabad Expressway, Koral, Zero Point, and Srinagar Highway.
An ITP official told APP that traffic flow on Expressway and Srinagar Highway is expected to experience intermittent delays between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM due to protocol movements.
To minimize inconvenience, motorists are advised to use alternate service roads linked to Expressway and Srinagar Highway, the official said.
For travel toward Blue Area and sectors F-6 and F-7, commuters are instructed to use the H-8 underpass, while those heading to or from the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should opt for Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.
Citizens traveling to Bari Imam have been directed to use NADRA Chowk for access. For sectors I and H, traffic may use Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road via connecting service roads.
The route from Murree Road to Serena Hotel and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain temporarily closed during the delegation's movement, the official added.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said traffic wardens have been deployed at key locations to assist and guide commuters throughout the day.
CTO Zeeshan urged citizens to allow an additional 20 minutes of travel time and to stay updated through ITP’s social media platforms. For real-time assistance or route guidance, citizens can also call the ITP helpline at 1915.
