Foreign Delegation Visit Takht-i-Bhai Historical Sites

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Foreign delegation visit Takht-i-Bhai historical sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of foreign delegation comprising of diplomats and non-diplomats from Japan, Netherland, UK and Germany on Sunday visited the World Heritage site Takht-i-Bhai Mardan.

The diplomatic delegation visited ruins and were briefed about historic Gandhara remains.

The officials of Directorate of Archeology gave a detailed briefing on the historical significance of archeology.

The delegation was informed that now Takht-e-Bahi ruins became a part of world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.

The visiting delegation took keen interest in historical sites and called Pakistan a very beautiful country.

