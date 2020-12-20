Foreign Delegation Visit Takht-i-Bhai Historical Sites
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of foreign delegation comprising of diplomats and non-diplomats from Japan, Netherland, UK and Germany on Sunday visited the World Heritage site Takht-i-Bhai Mardan.
The diplomatic delegation visited ruins and were briefed about historic Gandhara remains.
The officials of Directorate of Archeology gave a detailed briefing on the historical significance of archeology.
The delegation was informed that now Takht-e-Bahi ruins became a part of world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.
The visiting delegation took keen interest in historical sites and called Pakistan a very beautiful country.