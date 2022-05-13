UrduPoint.com

Foreign Delegations Applauds Facilities In AIOU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

Delegations from Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and other countries visited various departments of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Delegations from Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and other countries visited various departments of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

They visited Radio / tv Studios, Central library, Printing Press, Excellence Centers (Seerat Un-Nabi, Iqbal Chair for Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts, Dialogue with History) and data center.

During their visit to ICT Department, foreign delegations appreciated the process of digitization of the University.

Some of the delegates expressed their desire to collaborate in the field of research with AIOU' Seerat Un-Nabi and Iqbal chair for Tasawwuf and Muslim thoughts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia U- Qayyum while addressing the CINVU meeting had said that Open University is the second university in South Asia whose entire system has been digitized.

He also offered AIOU's cooperation in the digitization of virtual universities of Islamic countries.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Iran Turkey Visit Indonesia Allama Iqbal Open University Muslim TV From Asia

Recent Stories

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses b ..

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses by PEMRA

55 seconds ago

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

37 minutes ago
 Situation of water, cholera now under control in D ..

Situation of water, cholera now under control in Dera Bugti's Pirkoh: Farah Azee ..

58 seconds ago
 Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

1 minute ago
 Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry information in cases regarding j ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.