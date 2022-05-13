Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Delegations from Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and other countries visited various departments of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

They visited Radio / tv Studios, Central library, Printing Press, Excellence Centers (Seerat Un-Nabi, Iqbal Chair for Tasawwuf and Muslim Thoughts, Dialogue with History) and data center.

During their visit to ICT Department, foreign delegations appreciated the process of digitization of the University.

Some of the delegates expressed their desire to collaborate in the field of research with AIOU' Seerat Un-Nabi and Iqbal chair for Tasawwuf and Muslim thoughts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia U- Qayyum while addressing the CINVU meeting had said that Open University is the second university in South Asia whose entire system has been digitized.

He also offered AIOU's cooperation in the digitization of virtual universities of Islamic countries.