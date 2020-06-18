UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Dignitaries In Pakistan Also Mourn Over Sad Demise Of Tariq Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Foreign dignitaries in Pakistan also mourn over sad demise of Tariq Aziz

People from all walks of life, including foreign dignitaries in Pakistan Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of legendary Tariq Aziz who was a pioneer in hosting television shows in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life, including foreign dignitaries in Pakistan Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of legendary Tariq Aziz who was a pioneer in hosting television shows in the country.

Most of the messages, whether issued by their respective embassies or posted on the social media pages of the envoys were overshadowed by the condolence over the sad demise of Tariq Aziz who left millions of his fans in mourn.

Expressing his heartfelt feeling about the sad demise of well-known Host Tariq Aziz , German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernd Schlagheck said, "Saddened to learn about the demise of #TariqAziz, pioneer in hosting tv shows in #Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace."Talking to APP, Head of Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Steffen Kudella, said, "It is very shocking and extremely saddened news to hear about the passing away of #TariqAziz, the first-ever male announcer for ptv, a veteran actor and a politician as well.

Paying rich tribute to his services that he had rendered in the media industry, he said, "He successfully hosted 'Neelam Ghar' that made him a household name and a pioneer of TV game shows in #Pakistan". "Rest in Peace Tariq Aziz" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media German Male Neelam Tariq Aziz May Media TV All From Industry Million PTV Sad

Recent Stories

Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence attends gra ..

21 minutes ago

BOI assures to resolve issues SEZs for attracting ..

1 minute ago

Every 2nd Child Affected by Violence Each Year, Go ..

1 minute ago

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Lauds Relations With Fra ..

1 minute ago

Update on domestic players and coaches contracts

31 minutes ago

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.