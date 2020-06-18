Foreign dignitaries in Pakistan also mourn over sad demise of Tariq Aziz

People from all walks of life, including foreign dignitaries in Pakistan Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of legendary Tariq Aziz who was a pioneer in hosting television shows in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life, including foreign dignitaries in Pakistan Wednesday grieved over the sad demise of legendary Tariq Aziz who was a pioneer in hosting television shows in the country.

Most of the messages, whether issued by their respective embassies or posted on the social media pages of the envoys were overshadowed by the condolence over the sad demise of Tariq Aziz who left millions of his fans in mourn.

Expressing his heartfelt feeling about the sad demise of well-known Host Tariq Aziz , German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernd Schlagheck said, "Saddened to learn about the demise of #TariqAziz, pioneer in hosting tv shows in #Pakistan.

May his soul rest in peace."Talking to APP, Head of Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Steffen Kudella, said, "It is very shocking and extremely saddened news to hear about the passing away of #TariqAziz, the first-ever male announcer for ptv, a veteran actor and a politician as well.

Paying rich tribute to his services that he had rendered in the media industry, he said, "He successfully hosted 'Neelam Ghar' that made him a household name and a pioneer of TV game shows in #Pakistan". "Rest in Peace Tariq Aziz" he said.