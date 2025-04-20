Open Menu

Foreign Dignitary’s Arrival Prompts Strict Security On Express Highway

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Owing to the arrival of a foreign dignitary in Islamabad, strict security arrangements have been made on Sunday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at various points including Koral Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk.

A public relations officer told APP that due to route arrangements, traffic flow on Express Highway will face intermittent delays during the specified time.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said traffic will experience slow movement and advised citizens to utilize the service roads connected to Express Highway to avoid inconvenience.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged commuters to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute buffer to avoid any delays.

CTO said the Islamabad Traffic Police will be deployed at various key points to guide and assist commuters during the traffic diversion.

CTO Zeeshan said citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for any travel assistance or guidance.

He said traffic updates will also be provided promptly via the ITP’s official social media platforms and FM Radio 92.4.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

10 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan