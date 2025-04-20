Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Owing to the arrival of a foreign dignitary in Islamabad, strict security arrangements have been made on Sunday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at various points including Koral Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk.

A public relations officer told APP that due to route arrangements, traffic flow on Express Highway will face intermittent delays during the specified time.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said traffic will experience slow movement and advised citizens to utilize the service roads connected to Express Highway to avoid inconvenience.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged commuters to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute buffer to avoid any delays.

CTO said the Islamabad Traffic Police will be deployed at various key points to guide and assist commuters during the traffic diversion.

CTO Zeeshan said citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for any travel assistance or guidance.

He said traffic updates will also be provided promptly via the ITP’s official social media platforms and FM Radio 92.4.