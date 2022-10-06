UrduPoint.com

Foreign Diplomats Attend Joint Session Of Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Foreign diplomats attend joint session of Parliament

Foreign diplomats of various countries posted in Pakistan attended the joint sitting of the Parliament which was addressed by the President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Foreign diplomats of various countries posted in Pakistan attended the joint sitting of the Parliament which was addressed by the President Arif Alvi.

The President's address marked the last parliamentary year of the current National Assembly.

The Senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted the proceedings while the leader of the opposition in National Assembly was not present in the House.

Under a constitutional obligation, the president addressed the joint sitting of the parliament at the beginning of a parliamentary year.

The formal debate would be conducted in the Parliament which would be concluded by government functionary and vote of thanks to be presented to the president.

The 15th National Assembly witnessed the fifth and last Presidential address to the Parliament under clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The session was also attended among others by officials of Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Vote Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before ..

Austria to Boost Defense Budget by $5.2Bln Before 2026 - Chancellor

41 seconds ago
 Education officials discuss School education ADP s ..

Education officials discuss School education ADP schemes

42 seconds ago
 Commissioner for timely fixing of faulty sewerage ..

Commissioner for timely fixing of faulty sewerage system

44 seconds ago
 Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail

Imran Khan gets pre-arrest bail

47 seconds ago
 Press Information Department restores its office i ..

Press Information Department restores its office in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 15th National Assembly witnesses last Presidential ..

15th National Assembly witnesses last Presidential address

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.