Foreign diplomats attend joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Foreign diplomats of various countries posted in Pakistan attended the joint sitting of the Parliament which was addressed by the President Arif Alvi.

The President's address marked the last parliamentary year of the current National Assembly.

The Senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted the proceedings while the leader of the opposition in National Assembly was not present in the House.

Under a constitutional obligation, the president addressed the joint sitting of the parliament at the beginning of a parliamentary year.

The formal debate would be conducted in the Parliament which would be concluded by government functionary and vote of thanks to be presented to the president.

The 15th National Assembly witnessed the fifth and last Presidential address to the Parliament under clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The session was also attended among others by officials of Armed Forces.