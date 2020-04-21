UrduPoint.com
Foreign Diplomats Receive Briefing On COVID-19 Situation In Pakistan

Tue 21st April 2020

A delegation of foreign diplomats including ambassadors, high commissioners and defence attache from 19 countries visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):A delegation of foreign diplomats including ambassadors, high commissioners and defence attache from 19 countries visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to NCOC, the delegation was received by Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan, National Coordinator NCOC.

The delegation was given detailed briefing on the scale, scope of NCOC, national COVID-19 response architecture, National COVID-19 overview and Pakistan's response paradigm.

Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiative briefed the visiting delegation on COVID-19 situation and its impact on various sectors of Pakistan and containment efforts made so far to mitigate the challenges and provision of best possible services to common people in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health gave health overview and Pakistan's COVID-19 response. The delegation was apprised in detail on epidemiological aspects of COVID-19 and efforts at all levels.

Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs briefed the dignitaries about financial assistance extended by World Bank, IMF, ADB and thanked the G-20 members for their assistance in grace period to focus on COVID-19 challenges.

The delegation included Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Diplomats and Defence Attaches of Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Egypt, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan Korea, Malaysia, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

