Foreign Diplomats Visit Neelum Valley To Witness Indian Claim Of "terror Launching Pads"

No official from the Indian High Commission joined Foreign Diplomats' visit to witness the claim of their army chief.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) In order to expose Indian Army Chief's claim of destroyinig "launching pads" alongside the Line of Control (LoCf), Pakistan's Foreign Office on Tuesday arranged tour for foreign diplomats and media to Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and kashmir (AJK) to personally witness the actual situation.

According to the details, the team of diplomats and journalists reached the Neelum Valley to witness whether any launching pad was smashed by the Indian army in the affeced areas. Interestingly, Indian High Commission refused to join the team of diplomats visiting the affected areas long side the Line of Control.

"No official from the Indian High Commission joined the team visiting the Line of Control today," said Foreign Office Spokesperson in a tweet.

The Foreign Office said that the team of diplomats would also be taken to the Nauseri, Shahkot and Jura sectors near the Line of Control as well as Nausad village which was damaged by attacks of Indian army.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Faisal said: "'Claims' by Indiann army chief remain just that: 'claims',".

A day before, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat claimed that Indian army had targetted and destroyed four terror launch pads in Neelum valley. He made this claim after six civilians and a soldier embraced martyrdom in result of indiscriminate firing by Indian forces from across the LoC. However, Pakistan army rejected the claim of Indian Army Chief and termed it a "pack of lies,".

At least six civilians and a soldier of Pakistani army embraced martyrdom, several houses and buildings were damaged by the Indian army in Azadi Kashmir area along side the Line of Control on Sundaya. In a befitting response, Pakistan army also attacked Indian army and destroyed their bunkers alongside the Line of Control.