UrduPoint.com

Foreign Diplomats Visit Takht Bhai's Archeological Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Foreign diplomats visit Takht Bhai's archeological site

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan accompanied by diplomats from different countries and their families to visit Takht Bhai's archeological site on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan accompanied by diplomats from different countries and their families to visit Takht Bhai's archeological site on Saturday.

During the visit, Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to the diplomats regarding archeology and its preservation.

DC Mardan Habib ullah Arif was also present on the occasion.

Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo, Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune and other foreign guests visited the archeological site with their families.

Atif Khan said that Pakistan was a beautiful country, Takht Bhai was of great importance not only for Pakistan but for the whole world.

The positive image of the country would be further enhanced and employment opportunities would be created through religious tourism.

The delegation of ambassadors appreciated the steps taken by the government to preserve archeological sites and promote tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Mardan Spain South Korea Morocco SITE From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks citizens t ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks citizens to adopt precautionary measures ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Provincial Minister's broth ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary warns against delay in development ..

Chief Secretary warns against delay in development projects completion

2 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over de ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over death of four children

5 minutes ago
 Police officers directed to tighten noose around o ..

Police officers directed to tighten noose around outlaws : Inspector General of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.