PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan accompanied by diplomats from different countries and their families to visit Takht Bhai's archeological site on Saturday.

During the visit, Director Archeology Dr. Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to the diplomats regarding archeology and its preservation.

DC Mardan Habib ullah Arif was also present on the occasion.

Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo, Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune and other foreign guests visited the archeological site with their families.

Atif Khan said that Pakistan was a beautiful country, Takht Bhai was of great importance not only for Pakistan but for the whole world.

The positive image of the country would be further enhanced and employment opportunities would be created through religious tourism.

The delegation of ambassadors appreciated the steps taken by the government to preserve archeological sites and promote tourism.