Foreign Engineering Firms Keen To Work With NESPAK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Engineering consultancy companies from the USA, Germany, UK and France paid visits to National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) House here and expressed their desire to work with it for acquiring business in Pakistan and abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Engineering consultancy companies from the USA, Germany, UK and France paid visits to National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) House here and expressed their desire to work with it for acquiring business in Pakistan and abroad.

Senior officials of M/s AECOM from the USA, Multi-consult Group UK, Artelia Group France and ILF Germany held meetings with Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, on different occasions recently.

At these meetings, a good discussion was held on potential cooperation for upcoming business opportunities in Pakistan, the middle East and African countries, according to NESPAK spokesman here on Monday.

The foreign delegates showed interest in promoting relationship with NESPAK while identifying opportunities across major business lines. They also offered the management of NESPAK to jointly work on upcoming projects in various development sectors in Pakistan, Middle East and African countries.

He said that NESPAK had an advantage of offering economical billing rates as well as a huge reservoir of skilled and qualified workforce which could help in preparing competitive proposals.

Moreover, NESPAK's collaboration with foreign engineering firms could yield handsome foreign exchange as well as job opportunities for many talented engineers and other professionals in Pakistan.

He added that NESPAK had already been working on a number of projects in roads, highways and dam sectors with Chinese firms in Pakistan. Recently, it had won projects in new territories like Gabon and Nigeria in Africa and also exploring business in Uzbekistan and other states. He hoped that NESPAK would secure more business and earn foreign exchange for the country.

